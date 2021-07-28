US showed during talks in Geneva that it is ready for dialogue, says Russian diplomat

GENEVA, July 28. /TASS/. The US has shown during the strategic stability consultations in Geneva that it is ready for constructive dialogue with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"They are ready," the deputy foreign minister said when asked a corresponding question. "This is a good thing. They [the US] sent an impressive delegation representing all departments."

According to Ryabkov, the US "worked through its agenda 100%". He added that there were no surprises for the Russian delegation in the US approach.

The first in-person round of Russian-US talks on strategic stability in 2021 was held in Geneva on Wednesday. The Russian delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and the US one was led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.