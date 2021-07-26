Russian PM visits those country’s regions he deems necessary, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visits those regions of the country he deems necessary and whose development will be worked on, including with the participation of foreign partners, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday commenting on a trip by Russia’s head of government to Iturup, one of the Kuril Islands.

"As for the head of government’s trip to Iturup, then this is the head of Russia’s government and, of course, he visits those Russian regions that he deems necessary and whose development that has a lot of work ahead including in cooperation with our partners," the Kremlin official said.

On Monday, PM Mishustin began a working visit to Russia’s Far East and Siberia. His trip started with a visit to Iturup, a part of the Kuril Islands.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the prime minister to pay special attention to the Kuril Islands during this visit. The head of state reiterated that Russia had been working with Japanese partners there for a while on creating "the necessary conditions for the participants of economic activity." The president also mentioned the "unique and unprecedented" proposals to involve Japan in the economic activity of the Kuril Islands. As he explained, the initiatives will be finalized following the prime minister’s trip.