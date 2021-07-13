Russia supports Cuban government’s efforts to normalize situation — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia expresses solidarity with Cuba’s government and people, and supports all its efforts geared toward stabilizing the situation in the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday at a meeting with Cuban Ambassador Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena.

"The Russian side expressed solidarity with Cuba’s government and people, and promised all-round support to the efforts towards the soonest normalization of the situation," the Russian foreign ministry said. "The sides expressed confidence that the situation will return to normal soon, and stressed the inadmissibility of foreign interference and other destructive actions that are fraught with the destabilization in Cuba."

The ambassador informed the Russian senior diplomat about the measures taken by the Cuban government to ensure law and order.

The two diplomats also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation.