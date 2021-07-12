Senior Russian diplomat, Portuguese envoy discuss Moscow-Brussels relations

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Portuguese Ambassador to Russia Paulo Joao Lopes do Rego Vizeu Pinheiro discussed the current state of relations between Russia and the European Union at a meeting on Monday.

"The parties discussed the current state of relations between Russia and the European Union, taking into account Portugal’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union that ended recently," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The meeting was initiated by the Portuguese side.

The participants also discussed topical issues of Russian-Portuguese relations. "They noted their aspiration for expanding political dialogue, bilateral investment and economic cooperation and cultural ties," the ministry added.

In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the two countries on the global stage and discussed a number of pressing issues on the international agenda.