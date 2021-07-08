{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian Foreign Ministry confirms Lavrov and Kerry will meet in Moscow next week

Earlier, it was reported that Lavrov and Kerry would meet next week in Moscow, where the American diplomat would come to discuss the climate agenda

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed to TASS on Thursday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry next week in Moscow.

"We confirm this information," the agency’s source said when asked to comment on the reports about this meeting.

It was reported earlier on Telegram that Lavrov and Kerry would meet next week in Moscow, where the American diplomat would come to discuss the climate agenda.

Kerry served as US Secretary of State from 2013 to 2017, and over that period, he held several meetings with Lavrov. The latest meeting took place in New Delhi in April of this year, during the Russian top diplomat’s working visit to India.

Russia expresses concern over escalation in Afghanistan during talks with Taliban
On July 5, the press center of Tajikistan’s border service reported that after the clashes with Taliban supporters, over 1,000 Afghan troops retreated to the territory of the republic
Russia ready to use its base in Tajikistan to defend allies — Lavrov
Obligations within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization remain in full force, the Russian foreign minister noted
Russian MP fires back at UK’s Raab warning London against future provocations
According to Leonid Slutsky, the UK's actions that disrespect for the choice Crimeans made will meet the adequate response from Russia
Liberals urged Russia to tolerate insult with British destroyer, says Lavrov
On June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry informed of the HMS Destroyer’s intrusion into Russia’s territorial waters in Crimea
Press review: Why ASEAN is moving closer to Russia and US may soften sanctions policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 7th
Russia to launch serial production of breakthrough Armata tank in 2022
According to Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, the tank’s state trials will come to a close next year
Russia observes West’s daily attempts to interfere into its domestic policy — Lavrov
Western colleagues make no secret that many of them would prefer to deal with weak Russia, Russian Foreign Minister said
US, UK tried to hijack Russia’s coast guard system, says diplomat
At the same time, Sergey Ryabkov noted that it would be better to keep the Black Sea peaceful instead of trying to heat up revanchist sentiments
Estonian consul detained in St. Petersburg while receiving classified documents
According to the FSB, the foreign diplomat will be subject to measures in accordance with international law
Press review: Tajikistan mobilizes as Afghan troops retreat and is OPEC+ going to collapse
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 6th
Russian Tu-22M3 bombers patrol Black Sea waters amid NATO’s Sea Breeze drills
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the flight lasted about five hours
Russia ‘expecting outburst of angry voices’ at UK plans to regulate streaming services
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that UK regulators became interested in online streaming services after The Crown, a Netflix historical drama describing the life of the British royal family, came out
Northern Fleet is testing submarines' weapons at great depths in Barents, Norwegian seas
The exercise will last for several days
Assessment of new Russian wine-making rules to take time — Moet Hennessy
According to the new law, the category of champagne to be changed to "sparkling wine" for deliveries to Russia
US aware anti-Russian sanctions are senseless, but cannot give them up — diplomat
The inertia of this policy surpasses any other segment of the US foreign policy, Sergei Ryabkov said
EU’s anti-Belarusian sanctions harm its own member states — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that Lithuanians had admitted that the anti-Belarusian sanctions were harmful for the Lithuanian economy
Tu-160, Tu-95MS strategic bombers conduct missiles firing drills in Arctic
The planes took off from an airfield in the Saratov region and covered a distance of more than 4,000 kilometers, Russian aerospace forces said
UEFA approves rule of five substitute footballers at Euro Cup matches this summer
Members of the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting on Wednesday discussing, among other things, an issue of the maximum amount of substitute players at matches of major European tournaments
Oscar-winning Russian Director Vladimir Menshov dies from COVID-19 complications
He had about a hundred movie roles, and also directed such films as "Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears", "Love and Doves", "Shirley-Myrli"
Russia not to oppose US’ joining Ukrainian settlement, says deputy minister
Washington’s readiness to operate in the real framework instead of imposing its own vision on what Russia should and should not do, is necessary for Russia and the US to cooperate in the Ukrainian settlement issue, Sergey Ryabkov noted
An-26 plane crash debris discovered four kilometers away from airport
The aforementioned An-26 plane went missing on July 6
Russia vows support for Tajikistan in case of attack from Afghan border
Moscow and Dushanbe are allies under the Collective Security Treaty, the Russian foreign minister noted. "If Tajikistan is attacked, this will, of course, be a subject of an immediate discussion in the CSTO," Sergey Lavrov said
Covid situation ‘rather serious’ in almost all regions of Russia — expert
Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 184.2 million people have contracted the disease, and over 4 million people have died of it
Moscow responds harshly to Japan’s reaction over Russia developing Kuril Islands — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed that work was underway on a special federal target program for the socio-economic development of the Kuril Islands
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s flagship on its way home after Mediterranean deployment
It has been the first deployment by the flagship Moskva in distant waters after its repairs and upgrade
Su-34 bombers hammer enemy positions in Urals drills
The drills involved 15 aircraft, about 30 items of ground equipment and more than 200 flight, ground, and flight control personnel
Russia’s military tracks French Navy’s spy ship in Sea of Japan
The Eastern Military District’s forces and equipment are monitoring the French Navy’s intelligence vessel Dupuy de Lome, which has been in the Sea of Japan and the Tatar Strait
Russia’s long-range aviation scrambled during drills in four regions — defense ministry
Some 20 units of aviation equipment will be involved in the drills, including strategic missile carriers Tu-160 and Tu-95 MC and Il-78 air-to-air refueling tanker aircraft
France’s call not to recognize Russia, Chinese vaccines unacceptable — diplomat
Maria Zakharova called French Foreign Ministry’s remarks "a hybrid of racism, imperial hegemonism and neo-Nazism"
Estonian consul in St. Petersburg must leave Russia within 48 hours — ministry
Earlier, it was reported that Mart Lyatte had been detained while receiving classified materials from a Russian national
Kremlin vows appropriate measures in case of border violations in Black Sea
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that in such cases the border guards would take steps stipulated by instructions in the event of state border violation and all diplomatic tools would be used
Cyber attacks against Russia carried out from US, Germany, the Netherlands, expert says
National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents Deputy Director Nikolai Murashov noted that cyber protection activity has become too politicized and the data shows that Russia is not a key threat to the information space of other countries
Putin, Rahmon focus on situation on Tajik-Afghan border — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow's readiness to provide Tajikistan with the necessary support
Sochi hit by flooding after torrential rainfall
The flooding was caused by a heavy downpour with high winds
Antonov An-26 plane disappears from radar in Russia's Kamchatka region
According to the Emergencies Ministry, there were 22 passengers, among them a child, and six crew members aboard
S-400 teams repel enemy missile strike in drills as NATO’s maneuvers progress in Black Sea
The aim of the exercise was to shield the Black Sea Fleet’s vital facilities from the hypothetical enemy’s air attack weapons
Debris of An-26 plane gone missing in Kamchatka found, airline CEO says
According to the preliminary information, there are no survivors in the crash
Taliban’s intensified attacks suggest humiliating US defeat in Afghanistan — expert
As the American contingent continues to leave Afghanistan, forces opposing the Taliban, including in the north of the country, are falling through, says Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrei Kortunov
UK ships to continue passing through ‘Ukrainian waters,’ Foreign Secretary says
On June 23, Russian Defense Ministry reported the UK Destroyer’s intrusion in the Russian territorial waters in Crimea
Russia warns provocateurs might ‘get clocked in the nose’ over ‘games’ in the Black Sea
"The risks of conflicts may further mount. The Black Sea is not a place, where such games are permissible," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed
Lavrov calls for mobilizing all resources amid Western pressure
Is important to mobilize all the resources of society, all state structures, Russian Foreign Minister said
Emergency agencies determine possible crash site of An-26 plane — source
The objective data shows that the aircraft crashed into the sea
Russia alarmed about situation in Afghanistan after US troop pullout, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Moscow keeps a close eye on the situation
Press review: What awaits Afghanistan after US pullout and Minsk uses migrants against EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 5th
Russia’s OPCW envoy points to new inconsistencies in Navalny saga
The envoy notes that a group of experts to provide technical assistance in connection with the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny was sent at Germany’s request as far back as August 20, 2020
Russian Agriculture Ministry offers clarification on Champagne labeling debate
Indicating the kind of wine products on the label is mandatory, even for imported products, the ministry noted
Russia to respond harshly to unfriendly US steps, Lavrov says
Moscow believes that the Russian-US summit was frank and business-like, but still has no illusions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed
Russia, US in contact on cybersecurity issues following Putin-Biden meeting — Kremlin
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the mechanism for expert dialogue on cybersecurity issues will be launched soon
Suspected killers of Haitian president detained — secretary of state
More detailed information will follow, Frantz Exantus said
Russian Su-30 fighters intercept US spy plane over Black Sea
The aircraft that belonged to the United States was not allowed to violate Russia’s state border
Johnson & Johnson ready to supply its vaccine to Russia — press service
Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said a number of foreign companies had applied for registration of their vaccines on the territory of Russia
