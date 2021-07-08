Russian Foreign Ministry confirms Lavrov and Kerry will meet in Moscow next week

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed to TASS on Thursday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry next week in Moscow.

"We confirm this information," the agency’s source said when asked to comment on the reports about this meeting.

It was reported earlier on Telegram that Lavrov and Kerry would meet next week in Moscow, where the American diplomat would come to discuss the climate agenda.

Kerry served as US Secretary of State from 2013 to 2017, and over that period, he held several meetings with Lavrov. The latest meeting took place in New Delhi in April of this year, during the Russian top diplomat’s working visit to India.