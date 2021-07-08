No response from US to initiative of UNSC permanent members summit — Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK, July 8. /TASS/. Washington has not yet responded to Russia’s initiative to organize a summit meeting of the leaders of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"At least, China and France have supported the idea of such a summit [of the UNSC five permanent members]. Washington’s new administration has not yet responded to our reminders. But they are looking at this initiative. The United Kingdom, I think, is waiting, as usual, what the United States is going to say. We are used to that, nothing new," he said in his lecture delivered at the Far Eastern Federal University.