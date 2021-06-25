{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Anti-Russian sanctions

US statements about potential sanctions create no positivity in relations — ambassador

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier that Washington was preparing another package of anti-Russian sanctions

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Washington’s statement about the possibility of new sanctions against Russia do not facilitate the creation of a positive atmosphere in bilateral relations, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a televised interview with Russia-24 channel on Friday.

"Certainly, the words that new sanctions may be imposed in the near future cannot help create a positive atmosphere. I have reiterated at a variety of venues that no problems can be solved with the help of sanctions," the ambassador said.

Antonov pointed out that Russia has capabilities to respond in kind to the pressure and interference in Moscow’s foreign policy or interference in internal affairs.

"Life has already proved to everybody that the more you pressure us, the more steadfast we become in our position. Sanctions are a road to nowhere," he added. "I would not like the further time I will have to work here to be mainly focused on only dealing with US sanctions against us".

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier that Washington was preparing another package of anti-Russian sanctions over the situation around Russian blogger Alexey Navalny. He also said the US would continue to impose sanctions against Russian companies participating in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Sanctions vs. Russia
