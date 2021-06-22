Putin informs Merkel about results of Russia-US summit in Geneva

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the key results of his meeting with US leader Joe Biden, the Kremlin reported following a phone call between Putin and Merkel initiated by the German side.

"At the request of the federal chancellor, the Russian president shared main results of the Russian-American summit held in Geneva on June 16," the statement reads.

"Further contacts were agreed," the Kremlin added.

The Russian-US summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on June 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden discussed the state and the prospects of the further development of bilateral relations, the issues of strategic security, as well as international matters, including cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and ironing out regional conflicts. The leaders also announced that the US and Russian ambassadors would return to Moscow and Washington.