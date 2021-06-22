Russia, Uzbekistan sign agreements in customs field, other documents

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan have signed a number of agreements in the customs field and other documents. The signing ceremony was attended by prime ministers of the two countries, Mikhail Mishustin and Abdulla Aripov.

Prime ministers signed a joint communique following the results of the second meeting of the joint commission at the level of heads of governments of the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan. Moreover, a memorandum of understanding in the area of development of logistic corridors Russia-Uzbekistan was signed at the level of deputy prime ministers.

The sides also signed a memorandum between the Russian Federal Customs Service and the Uzbek State Customs Committee of understanding in the field of prevention of doubtful financial transactions by participants of international economic activities.

Among other signed documents in the customs field are the agreement on information cooperation in the field of preventing legalization of illegal revenues and financing terrorism in carrying cash and cash instruments across the border by individuals, the protocol on changing the agreement on organization of simplified order of customs operations in carrying goods and transport vehicles. Another document concerns the exchange of data on the customs value of goods originating from Uzbekistan and delivered to the Russian Federation.

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding between the Russian Export Center, RZD Logistics, and UzAgroLogistics Centers was inked.