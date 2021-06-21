US’ statements on Nord Stream 2 meant to disguise own non-competitiveness — Zakharova

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The United States keeps on imposing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project in a bid to disguise its own non-competitiveness, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Again sanctions, again chemical weapons, again Navalny, pseudo-poisoning and so on. That’s all, nothing else - to disguise own non-competitiveness. They cannot offer European operators, European nations, European companies anything more beneficial," she said in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"As a matter of fact, it is a real blow for them. It is not a mere loss of commercial profit, it is a blow. Because they have declared themselves global leaders, they teach Europe how to live in all spheres but have nothing to offer in terms of energy policy, the most vital matter for European nations. Well, they can offer something, but on American conditions that are disadvantageous for Europeans," Zakharova noted.

That is why, in her words, the United States keeps on filling the information space with stories about sanctions linked with chemical weapons and Navalny. "So, it is obvious that money, political circles, tranches, and grants are behind that and they are working off all that," she stressed.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that Washington was preparing another package of anti-Russian sanctions over the situation around Russian blogger Alexey Navalny. He also said the the US would continue to impose sanctions against Russian companies participating in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.