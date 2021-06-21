Putin will sum up work of State Duma of 7th convocation on Monday

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is to hold a meeting with the deputies of the State Duma of the seventh convocation on Monday, the Kremlin press service reported.

The State Duma is the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"The head of state will sum up the results of the large-scale legislative work of the deputy corps over the past five years. State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin will also speak at the meeting," the statement says. The event will take place in the Kremlin.

The State Duma of the seventh convocation, elected in September, 2016, concluded its last session on June 17. From the beginning of the week, the deputies will work in the regions, and from July 19 to August 29 they will go on vacation.

After that there will be three more regional weeks scheduled before the Duma elections on September 19.

As Volodin said earlier, a total of 427 plenary sessions were held during the seventh convocation. During this time, the Duma considered a total of almost 6,500 bills and adopted almost 2,700 laws.

From October 2016 to the present, about 5,500 new legislative initiatives have been introduced, of which 81.5% have been considered. The speaker of the lower house stressed that by the end of the seventh convocation, it was also possible to almost completely clean up the "legislative blockages" remained from the previous convocations (26 such bills remained out of more than 2,000, which had been accumulating for more than 20 years).

According to Volodin, every third law adopted by the State Duma in the last session had a social significance. In addition, he noted that the deputies during the seventh convocation increased the number of adopted laws, which do not require additional regulatory legal acts of the government. The chairman of the lower house also said that over the past five years, the lawmakers received more than a million appeals from citizens, which is 2.5 times more than during the sixth convocation of the State Duma.

On June 17, President Vladimir Putin signed an order scheduling State Duma elections for September 19, 2021.

Besides, September 19 will also include direct elections of nine Russian governors (in three other regions, governors will be elected by the regional lawmakers) and elections to 39 regional parliaments.