Russia, US to launch integrated strategic stability dialogue soon — statement

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russia and the United States will launch an integrated dialogue on strategic stability in the near future, Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden said in a joint statement on strategic stability published on the Kremlin’s website on Wednesday.

"Russia and the United States will embark together on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust. Through this Dialogue, we seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures," the leaders of both countries said in the joint statement, following the results of their summit meeting in Geneva.

As both leaders stated, "Russia and the United States have demonstrated that, even in periods of tension, they are able to make progress on our shared goals of ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risk of armed conflicts and the threat of nuclear war".

The recent extension of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) is evidence of both countries’ commitment to nuclear arms control, the document says.

"Today, we reaffirm the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the statement reads.