No telephone call between Putin and Biden planned ahead of their meeting — Peskov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. No telephone talks between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, are planned ahead of their summit on June 16. Details of the meeting are being agreed via diplomatic channels, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He answered in the negative to the question if the leaders planned to have a telephone conversation ahead of their meeting to discuss its agenda. "No, it is not scheduled. All the modalities of the upcoming meeting are being agreed via diplomatic channels," he explained.

Putin and Biden are expected to meet in Geneva on June 16. It will be the first Russian-US summit after Putin’s meeting with 45th US President Donald Trump in July 2018. According to the Kremlin press service, the presidents will discuss the current state of and prospects for further development of Russian-US relations, problems of strategic stability, as well as current issues of the international agenda, including cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic and settlement of regional conflicts.

In an interview with Russian TV Channel One, Putin said he did not expect the summit to yield any breakthroughs but hoped it would be held in a positive atmosphere.