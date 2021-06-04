Russia has no disagreements with US, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia has no disagreements with the US, while the American side is not concealing its desire to contain Russia’s development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021) on Friday.

"We do not have disagreements with the United States. It has only one disagreement: it wants to contain our development and it says this publicly," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, everything else stems from this position. "Everything: restrictions in the economic sphere, an attempt to influence internal political processes in our country, using the forces that they consider theirs inside Russia," he said. "Actually, this is the whole story," the Russian leader noted.