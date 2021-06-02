No contacts of top diplomats of nuclear deal members planned yet — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The contacts of the top diplomats of the member states of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program have not yet been planned, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on Wednesday.

"As for contact at a ministerial level, so far no such contact is being planned," he said.

The senior diplomat also noted that a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the presence of nuclear material particles at undeclared facilities in Iran is unlikely to influence the internal situation in that country. "I do not view the report as an instrument of influencing the internal political situation in Iran," the diplomat added. He stressed that the report rather influences the Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA.

"We are discussing all relevant aspects both with the Iranians and with colleagues in the joint JCPOA commission. We hope that this short distance left until the successful completion of the talks on reinstating the complete implementation of the nuclear deal won’t be fraught with insurmountable obstacles," the senior diplomat pointed out.

On Monday, the DPA news agency, citing a confidential IAEA report to the member states of the organization’s Board of Governors, reported that Iran had produced 2.4 kg of highly enriched uranium to the 60% level. According to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the enrichment level should not surpass 3.67%. In 2020, Iran was enriching uranium up to 4.5%.

Earlier, the Iranian leadership justified the decision to enrich uranium to 60% at the Natanz facility as a reaction to Israel’s attack on this enterprise on April 11. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed that the enrichment would be conducted for peaceful purposes and under the IAEA surveillance.