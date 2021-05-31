EU attempts to lecture Russia not working and won’t work — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The EU policy based on lecturing Russia never worked and will not work in the future, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"The policy of one-sided schooling, which Brussels for some reason saw as a way out of the current situation, is not working and did not work. Why should it work in the future?" she said.

Zakharova pointed out that European integration institutions seem to be replacing goals and tasks. "Instead of the goals that were on the agenda of the EU, Council of Europe and OSCE, we are seeing more and more the agenda of NATO which does not leave slogans of the alliance itself and is now warming its way to these organizations as ideology," the diplomat explained.

According to the diplomat, while "the modern world demands coupling of integration processes, new lines of division are being drawn in Europe which should serve as an example of integration and used to do just that." "We need to rethink where we are now and not in the context of who’s to blame but in the context of how to address existing problems," Zakharova added.