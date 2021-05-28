US put forward no preconditions for Putin-Biden talks in Geneva — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 28. /TASS/. So far, no preconditions for the Russian-US summit in Geneva have been put forward by the United States, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Friday.

"We expect that there will be a meeting," he said. "There is still a long way to go and well, we keep our fingers crossed. But you know that our American colleagues are very capricious. They always try to put forward preconditions. There are no preconditions so far."

Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will meet in Geneva on June 16. It will be the first Russian-US summit after Putin’s meeting with 45th US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland, in July 2018.