Russia’s top brass assures ceasefire observed in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have not registered any ceasefire breaches or provocations against Russian military personnel in Nagorno-Karabakh, Spokesman for Russia’s Peacekeeping Contingent in the Region Colonel Dmitry Perepelkin said, on Friday.

"In the recent period, no ceasefire violations have been registered, and no provocations against Russian servicemen have been observed," the spokesman said.

Russian army engineer groups continue clearing the terrain and facilities in the region of mines, he said.

"As of today, 1,844 buildings and over 657 km of roads have been surveyed, and 2,121 hectares of territory have been cleared, and 25,613 dangerous explosive devices have been found and eliminated," he specified.