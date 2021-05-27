Kremlin spokesman declines to specify location for Putin-Biden summit in Geneva

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on media reports about the possible location for a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States, set to take place in Geneva on June 16.

"It can be held at any hotel or any other building. So far, I cannot confirm anything because no agreements have been made on the matter with the United States", Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Swiss media reports that the summit might take place at Geneva’s InterContinental hotel.

Peskov said that media outlets were rushing things, noting that "they could have listed all the hotels in Geneva"

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16. This will mark Putin’s first foreign trip since January 2020, when he visited Israel and Palestine, as well as the first Russia-US summit after Putin’s meeting with Donald Trump in July 2018. According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders plan to discuss the prospects for Russia-US relations, strategic stability and pressing global issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to resolve regional conflicts.