State Duma deputy speaker says Polish president's remarks about Russia immoral

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya (of the United Russia party) has described as immoral Polish President Andrzej Duda remark Russia was an "abnormal country."

"The Polish president's statement is immoral in the first place in relation to his own people, on whose families Nazism left an inerasable imprint and who was saved by the Soviet soldiers," Yarovaya is quoted by her press-service as saying.

She stressed that Duda's ideas of what was normal "are strongly distorted from the standpoint of universal human morality and historical truth."

Earlier, the mass media cited several passages from Duda's statement in Georgia. In particular, he described Russia as an "abnormal country" and an "aggressor country.".