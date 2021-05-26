Russia will respond toughly to possible UK sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The UK’s possible sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project due to the emergency landing of a Ryanair passenger liner in Minsk will receive a tough and commensurable response from Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday.

"Let me remind you once again: any unfriendly actions against Russia inevitably receive and will receive a tough, commensurate response. At the same time, all responsibility for the negative consequences for bilateral relations will rest entirely with the initiators of the confrontation," she said.

Zakharova added that statements about possible British sanctions against Nord Stream 2 in connection with the Ryanair incident did not come as a surprise and they follow "well-known British logic."

"The British policy in recent decades has ceased to be rational, it has become hostage to the proteges of the British political establishment obsessed with Russophobia," the diplomat stressed.

On May 24, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that London would consider the proposal for imposing restrictions on the Nord Stream 2 and Yamal-Europe gas pipelines following the emergency landing of a Ryanair passenger liner in Minsk. Raab said it was necessary to hold consultations with partners and voiced doubts the incident might have taken place without at least Moscow's "tacit consent.".