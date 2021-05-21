Russia confirms readiness to host meeting of Israeli-Palestinian leaders, says Zakharova

"Russia’s proposal for holding direct talks between the leaders of Israel and Palestine in the territory of our country without any preconditions remains in force. The Palestinians have repeatedly expressed their basic readiness for such a contact. The Israelis have not made up their mind yet to this day and it looks like West Jerusalem is unprepared for a direct dialogue with the Palestinian National Authority for the time being," she said.

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia confirms its readiness to host a meeting of the Israeli and Palestinian leaders. The other members of the Middle East quarter do not object to this initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"As far as the position of the Middle East quartet of international mediators regarding this initiative is concerned, none of the participants in the mechanism have objected to this," Zakharova said.

She stressed that Moscow believed it was important to hold an urgent meeting of the quartet at the minister level and also to convene a ministerial meeting of the quartet and the regional actors.

Radical Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli army have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following unrest near the Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, triggered by an Israeli court ruling to confiscate homes from several Arab families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The radicals have fired more than 4,000 missiles against the territory of the Jewish state. In retaliation, the Israeli military have bombed hundreds of targets in the enclave. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 232 Palestinians have been killed and 1,900 others injured. All in all, the conflict has claimed 260 lives in the Palestinian territories, including the West Bank of the Jordan River. No less than 12 have been killed on the Israeli side.