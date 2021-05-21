Russia ‘shoulders the fallout of double standards,’ fights against their use, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The use of double standards is a very cynical and unpleasant kind of deception and Russia bears the consequences of its fallout first hand, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the New Knowledge educational marathon.

"Double standards - usually we talk about them separately but after all, this is also among a variety of shams. Double standards are likewise as old as the world itself and we often, like Russia does, shoulder the fallout of double standards and also fight against them," the Kremlin representative said.

According to the spokesman, this is a "very cynical, a very unpleasant kind of sham.".