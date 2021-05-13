Putin, UN Secretary General agree on providing humanitarian aid to Syria - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have agreed to intensify efforts on facilitating the return of Syrian refugees and the recovery of the Syrian economy. According to the Kremlin press service, they discussed the subject during a video conference on Thursday.

"While considering the humanitarian situation in Syria, a concern was expressed due to tightened unilateral sanctions against the lawful authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic. It was agreed to intensify the coordinated efforts of Russia and UN structures in such directions as assistance in the return of the refugees and forcibly displaced persons, the provision of humanitarian aid, and the recovery of the economy and social infrastructure," the statement said.