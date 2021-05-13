Putin, Guterres discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a video conversation on Thursday to discuss, among other things, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They voiced support for a two-state solution to the problem, the Kremlin's press service said on Thursday.

"In the light of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict it was stated that the number one goal is an end to violent actions on both sides and the security of the civilian population," the news release runs. "Support was expressed for the two-state solution on the basis of the corresponding resolutions of the UN Security Council and the universally recognized international legal norms."

The Israeli army and Palestinian groups in the Gaza strip have been exchanging rocket strikes since May 10, following unrest near the Al Aqsa Masque in East Jerusalem. An Israeli court's ruling to confiscate homes from Arab families in the Sheikh Jarrah residential area triggered the protests. Israel says the bombardments have killed six of its citizens. According to Palestine's Health Ministry, Israel's strikes against Gaza have left 83 Palestinians dead.