Israeli airstrike targets senior Hamas official’s home — TV

CAIRO, May 13. /TASS/. Israel has carried out an airstrike on the home of Hamas Political Bureau Head Ismail Haniyeh in the city of Gaza, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Thursday.

According to the TV channel, Haniyeh was absent from his home at the time of the attack.

Palestine’s Wafa news agency reported earlier that Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip had severely damaged civilian infrastructure facilities and destroyed a six-floor residential building.

The exchange of missile strikes between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since Monday, was triggered by riots in East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, where over 700 people were injured in the past several days. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli law enforcement officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Jewish settlers, saying that Jews had owned it before 1948. The Gaza Health Ministry said earlier that Israeli attacks had killed 83 Palestinians, including 17 underage children and seven women, leaving about 487 people wounded. Meanwhile, media reports say that Palestinian attacks on Israeli cities have killed at least six Israelis.