Lavrov, Blinken discuss Russia-US summit, agree to meet in Reykjavik

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the timeline of bilateral Russia-US contacts by phone Wednesday, including the proposed highest-level Russia-US summit, and agreed to hold a separate meeting during the Arctic Council ministerial session in Reykjavik.

"The sides discussed the timeline of other Russian-US contacts for the upcoming period, including Washington’s proposal on the organization of the Russia-US summit," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

The sides also touched upon the interaction between the two countries in the Arctic Council - in particular, in regards to the upcoming Russian presidency in the organization, which will begin on May 20.

"Lavrov and Blinken agreed to hold a separate meeting on the sidelines of the [May 20] session to review key issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the sides "exchanged opinions on approaches to the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and reviewing tasks on strategic stability.".