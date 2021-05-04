Russian diplomat accuses UN representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina of provoking tension

UNITED NATIONS, May 4. /TASS/. UN High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Valentin Inzko is only provoking tension in the country with his actions. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Anna Evstigneeva at a session of the Security Council.

"He is only provoking tension with his actions without facilitating the promotion of international dialogue in any way," she said. "This is clear from his tasks and ultimatums to Bosnian authorities as well as from innuendoes on the subject of the collective responsibility of Serbian people for tragic consequences of the armed conflict period," the diplomat explained.

The diplomat urged the UN high representative to "stop acting like a self-proclaimed governor general, placing himself above the law and democratic institutions of a law-governed state."