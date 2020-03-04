Russia calls for avoiding hasty assessments of situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia calls on its foreign partners to avoid hasty assessments of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which can escalate the situation in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a commentary published on Wednesday.

"We consistently support future-oriented inter-Bosnian dialogue based on equality and mutual respect. We hope that all foreign partners interested in steady stabilization in Bosnia and Herzegovina will facilitate the building of bridges between the Bosnian sides and the expansion of the constructive agenda. We also call on them to avoid unbalanced assessments that can complicate the situation further," the ministry noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that tensions had escalated in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to a lack of trust between the three state-forming nations — Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats — regarding key justice reforms.

"We believe that a search for solutions on all current issues must be carried out by Bosnians within the framework stipulated by the Dayton Agreement of 1995 without any outside interference," the ministry stressed.