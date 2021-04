MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia is calling on Azerbaijan and Armenia to abstain from revanchist rhetoric when it comes to Nagorno-Karabakh, as this may lead to an escalation of tensions in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Thursday.

"We are calling on the sides to abstain from revanchist and militaristic rhetoric that can bring the region to the brink of war again," she said.