Putin hails Raul Castro’s ‘invaluable’ contribution to Russian-Cuban relations

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Raul Castro on the successful 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, putting the spotlight on the veteran politician’s personal contribution to the country’s development and to fostering friendly Russian-Cuban relations. The telegram with greetings was published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

"It is hard to overestimate your personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Cuban relations, taking them to the strategic partnership level. I am confident that the constructive interaction between our states will further grow stronger in all directions," the telegram said.

The Russian leader noted that during the decades of work at top party and state offices, Raul Castro did a lot for Cuba, and earned the respect of both his fellow countrymen and the global community. "I am confident that carrying out the decisions made by the congress will facilitate a successful resolution of the socio-economic issues your country is facing," the president added.

"I sincerely wish you, my dear friend, good health, high spirits, prosperity and longevity," he concluded.

Raul Castro

Raul Castro was elected as the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba’s Central Committee replacing Fidel Castro at the 6th Congress of Cuba’s Communist Party on April 16-19, 2011. Then he announced that he intended to adjust the Caribbean island’s economic course by abolishing the food ration card system, unifying currency circulation, and expanding the private sector of the economy. He managed to implement some of his plans.

The process of normalizing relations with the United States that started in December 2014 became a major success in foreign policy. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were re-established in July 2015.

On Monday, the Communist Party of Cuba announced that country’s president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez had been elected as First Secretary of its Central Committee after Raul Castro stepped down. The former first secretary said that he would not accept offers to remain in the Party’s top structures but vowed to remain a "fighter of the Revolution."