MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert left the building of Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

London’s remarks against Moscow another bid to play along with US, Russian embassy says

She spent there about an hour. The diplomat refused to talk to reporters.

Earlier, the UK had summoned the Russian Ambassador to the country’s Foreign Office over reports of cyberattacks allegedly perpetrated by Russia and increased Russian military presence near the Ukrainian borders.