Kremlin says too early for detente talk after US decides not to send ships to Black Sea

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. It’s too early now to talk about any detente in the situation around Ukraine after the US decision not to send two ships to the Black Sea, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
"Now the situation is very tense. As you know that there are a lot of military units from both NATO and the United States, which have been redeployed to our borders as part of various drills directly from the US together with military equipment. Of course, in this situation any additional military components lead to another wave of tension," Peskov told reporters. "So far, certainly, it is too early to say that the decision not to send two ships will somehow lead to a detente," Peskov specified.
The US guided missile destroyers Roosevelt and Donald Cook were scheduled to head to the Black Sea on April 13-14. However, on Wednesday media reports said the vessels did not arrive and probably canceled these plans. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara had received only a verbal confirmation from the United States about this.