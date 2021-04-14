Ukraine launches extensive anti-terror drills near Russian border

KIEV, April 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is launching large-scale anti-terrorism drills in the Kharkov Region near the Russian border on Wednesday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement.

"The SBU will launch multi-stage anti-terrorism drills in the Kharkov Region on April 14. The exercises will be taking place across the region until the end of May with a focus on border areas," the statement reads.

The drills will involve the SBU, the National Guard, police, the State Border Service, the Kharkov Prosecutor General’s Office and other agencies from the coordination group of the Anti-Terrorism Center, the SBU added.

According to the agency, the exercises will be held in conditions as close as possible to real life, with troops using firearms, military equipment and radio-electronic devices. Restrictions may be introduced in certain areas during the drills, identity and vehicle checks may be conducted.