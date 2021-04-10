Russia has enough tools to react to provocations, lawmaker says

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The West is seeking to provoke Russia to get involved in a war in Ukraine but Russia has enough instruments to react to such provocations, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, said on Saturday.

"Russia is being provoked to get involved in a war. Our strategic friends in the West need evidence that Russia is, as they claim, <…> a major threat to the world civilization of the current century," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel. "We won’t let anyone draw us in a war or other dangerous forms of confrontation. Such a provocation won’t work. We have possibilities to adequately react to any forms of threats without acting in a way our geopolitical opponents want us to act," he stressed.