Russia needs more migrants to implement ambitious plans, Kremlin says

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the number of migrants in Russia has reduced significantly
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The number of migrants in Russia has dropped significantly over the past year, and now their number is not even enough to implement ambitious projects, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Illegal migrants’ workforce in Russia down by 40% in 2020

When asked whether the Kremlin records the growth of Russians' discontent with migrants and whether they consider it a potential threat to the country's security, Peskov said:

"To be honest, I am not familiar with the records of any sociological research on the attitude of Russians towards migrants, so I cannot comment on it and I will not do it."

"I can only speak about the real state of things, which suggests that, in fact, we have very few migrants left over the past year. And we really, very much lack these migrants to implement our ambitious plans," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Kremlin does not follow Navalny situation, spokesman says
Earlier on Thursday, the Presidential Council on Civil Society and Human Rights promised to check the reports on tuberculosis incidence in the penal colony, where Navalny is imprisoned
Soyuz-MS two-orbit rendezvous path to ISS to take less than three hours - expert
According to Rafail Murtazin, this fast-tracked scheme in October 2020 helped the crew to dock with the station in 3 hours and 3 minutes
Russia hopes to reach agreement on Pakistan Stream soon
Russian companies are also ready to participate in the modernization of the energy sector and the railroad system of Pakistan, according to the top diplomat
Russia alarmed by recent statements of Ukrainian leadership on Donbass — top diplomat
Russia, China do not pursue aim of creating military union — Lavrov
Relations between Moscow and Beijing are at a high level of mutual trust, the top diplomat said
Russia’s Su-30SM, Su-35 fighters boost aircraft maneuvering capabilities
Su-30SM and Su-35 fighters have preserved the aerodynamics of their Su-27 predecessor but have acquired more powerful thrusters and advanced avionics, Russian Knights Aerobatic Group Commander Sergei Shcheglov told TASS
Kremlin doesn’t see signs of intent from Kiev to take control of its army in Donbass
Moscow is hopeful that nothing will incite the Ukrainian army to launch hostilities against its own people, according to the spokesman
Construction of cableway to China starts in Russia's Blagoveshchensk
The cableway over Amur between Russia and China will be 973 meters long
Russian troops stay in areas inside the country where expedient — Kremlin
The spokesman said he did not have exact information about the plans of the troops’ deployment and redeployment
No gloom over Zoom: Kremlin urges Russia’s IT to develop rival to videoconferencing app
Earlier, Kommersant daily reported that Zoom Video Communications had prohibited its distributors from selling its online conference services to government agencies and state-owned firms in Russia and other former Soviet countries
Russia developing conceptual designs of super-heavy carrier rockets
The rockets will be used to reach the Moon and Mars, according to the head of the ISS Russian Segment
Press review: Erdogan arrests retired admirals and migrant influx at border boxes Biden in
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 6
Press review: Ukraine drags NATO into Donbass and Second Suez flop raises canal concerns
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 7
Russia’s MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea
The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a Falcon 20
No Russians among females arrested in Dubai for outdoor nude video — consulate
Arab media outlets earlier reported that over a dozen girls had been detained for posing nude outdoors in Dubai Marina upscale neighborhood
Russia to respond to any US unfriendly steps, Lavrov says
The Russian top diplomat noted that so far, he has not seen any particular decisions and nothing has been declared
Press review: What awaits Lavrov in India and will Moscow benefit from the China-Iran deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 5th
No foreign leaders to be invited to Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9 — Kremlin
This is not a jubilee year, the Kremlin spokesman noted
Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate test fires Kalibr cruise missile
The firing was ensured by vessels of the Pacific Fleet as well as aircraft and helicopters of maritime aviation, which closed a dangerous area for navigation as well as the airspace
Zelensky’s hope Ukraine will join NATO doomed to fail, says Russian senator
Zelensky in a telephone conversation with NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s membership of NATO was the only means of ending the war in Donbass
Two Soyuz-MS spacecraft to fly to ISS under three-hour scheme this year
The first manned Soyuz spaceflight under the two-orbit rendezvous scheme took place in October 2020
Zoom restricts use of its software for Russian companies with state assets — university
The head office of Zoom Video Communications said it was making enquiries regarding the matter
Moscow aware of US Arctic focus, its own military presence there called for — Kremlin
President Vladimir Putin believes Russia’s military presence in the Arctic to be a necessary element of building and maintaining the country’s defenses, according to his press secretary
US may expel Russian diplomats, impose new sanctions — media
Senior officials were expected to meet Wednesday to discuss what steps to take, Bloomberg wrote
Moscow may ramp up military response to West’s missile threats — diplomat
The move will be contingent on the US and its allies' plans to create an arsenal of land-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Moscow warns Washington of consequences of Kiev’s provocative policies in Donbass
Representatives of Russia and US have discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine
US’s political correctness taken to absurdity not to end well, says Lavrov
He noted that the US seeks to spread this approach across the entire world
Ukrainian politicians won’t get away with what they do in Donbass, says Russian lawmaker
They are seeking to dodge any responsibility hoping for help from foreign countries, Vyacheslav Volodin said
Five-year-old killed in DPR in Ukrainian drone strike - militia
One woman received wounds and was taken to hospital
Germany doubles gas purchases from Gazprom in February
Germany increased imports of Russian gas by 63.3% year-on-year, the Russian customs service said
Russian shipbuilders float out latest multi-purpose corvette
The warship’s construction will be completed afloat, the source said. He did not rule out that the warship might be returned to the slipway in the future
Timing of Ambassador Antonov’s return depends on US moves to normalize ties, says source
Consultations on the future of relations with Washington Antonov is having in Moscow are in full swing, the source explained
Latest Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers arrive for troops in Russia’s south
In March 2021, about 100 items of armament and military hardware arrived for the Southern Military District
Pentagon urges Russia to clarify troop movement intentions on Ukrainian border
He evaded a direct response to a question of whether, in Washington’s opinion, Russian troops could be deployed in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine will never again attend Donbass talks in Minsk — chief negotiator
Kravchuk explained that at this point he no longer considers Belarus a democratic and self-standing country
Putin to deliver state-of-the-nation address of ‘the new time’ - upper house speaker
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President would deliver his annual address to the parliament, the Federal Assembly, on April 21
Nord Stream 2 pipeline 95% complete, roughly 121 km left to construct
The barge Fortuna is currently laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish territorial waters as joined by the Akademik Cherskiy vessel
Ukraine’s admission to NATO will only exacerbate crisis in southeast, Kremlin says
Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky said that a NATO membership is the only way to end the war in Donbass
Russia has no plans to "be with Europe at any cost," says security chief
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev spoke in support of Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov’s words that the ties with the European Union could be severed
T-34 tank, Su-100 artillery surrendered during gun amnesty in Czech Republic
The SU-100 artillery was produced as SD-100 in Czechoslovakia under Soviet license between 1953 and 1956
Handover of Admiral Nakhimov battlecruiser to Russian navy postponed — source
Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko said last August that the modernization proceeded according to the schedule
Skopje launches mass coronavirus vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V
Vaccines are available for police officers, Interior Ministry employees, pharmacists, pre-school and school teachers as well as other categories qualified as a critical group
Argentina’s president thanks Russia for aid in battle against coronavirus
Alberto Fernandez, 62, said in a tweet overnight to Saturday that he had tested positive for coronavirus
Vaccine from India, weapons for Pakistan — what Lavrov discussed in New Delhi, Islamabad
TASS collected main points discussed during the trip of the Russian top diplomat to South Asia
Russia, US maintain high-level contacts on Ukraine, says senior Russian diplomat
Belgorod nuclear submarine carrier with Poseidon nuke drones to serve in Pacific — source
The sub will be able to perform missions in any location of the World Ocean, according to the top brass
Putin, Bolsonaro talk authorization, production of Russia’s Sputnik V in Brazil — Kremlin
Putin and Bolsonaro underlined that they intend to maintain personal contact
Russian-made drones may be delivered to Armenia
The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg
Russia to float out new sub to carry Poseidon nuke drone in late June — source
The first basic carrier of Poseidon drones, a Project 09852 special-purpose nuclear sub, the Belgorod, was floated out on April 23, 2019
Putin signs law enabling him to run for president again
The incumbent head of state will be able to contest the presidency twice more
Large-scale combat readiness checks kick off in Russian troops
Overall, 4,048 exercises of various scope, including 812 force-on-force drills will be held in April at 101 practice ranges and 520 training facilities
