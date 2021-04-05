Illegal migrants’ workforce in Russia down by 40% in 2020

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. A number of illegal migrants working in Russia decreased by 40% in 2020 if compared to the previous year, the press office of the Russian Interior Ministry announced to TASS.

"Within 12 months of 2020, the regional departments of the Russian Interior Ministry prevented 40,989 cases of law infringements regarding work activities conducted by a foreign citizen, or a person without the Russian citizenship, on the territory of Russia, which is 40% decline against the previous year," the ministry’s press service stated.

"Due to the decrease in foreign citizens’ arrivals in Russia, caused by the [novel coronavirus] pandemic, a number of procedure violations in regard to entry or stay in the country has been halved," according to the ministry. "In all, over 204,000 violations of this kind were reported [in 2020], which is 51.8% drop against the previous year.".