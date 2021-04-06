Russia sees wide prospects for cooperation with Canada in Arctic

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Moscow sees wide prospects for dialogue with Ottawa on the Arctic-related topics, Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in Canada Vladimir Proskuryakov said on Tuesday.

"Despite political difference between our countries, prospects for Russian-Canadian Arctic cooperation look wide and generally positive. We should only use our possibilities properly," he said.

"I hope wisdom and understanding that there is no alternative to dialogue will finally win an upper hand," he added.

According to the Russian diplomat, Arctic-related topics will help the countries focus on what unites them. "Being neighbors across the Arctic Ocean, we want to make maximum use of the Arctic potential as a territory of peaceful dialogue and sustainable development, which naturally combines realities and technological solutions of the 21st century with cultural and historic traditions of the indigenous population," he noted.

In practical terms, in his words, of special interest will be exchange of experience of the implementation of educational, medical, including anti-coronavirus, programs and socially important projects in the interests of people living in the Arctic. He also noted good possibilities to expanding cooperation in environmental management.