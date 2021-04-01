Only together can Moscow and Minsk resolve security issues - Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus can successfully resolve security issues standing before them only by uniting their efforts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a message of congratulations to his Belarusian colleague Vladimir Makei on the occasion of the Day of Unity between both country’s nations. The message was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"Only by uniting their efforts, Russia and Belarus can achieve their goals of ensuring security, economic development and improving the wellbeing of their citizens," he said. "I am confident that the diplomatic missions of our countries will continue making a significant contribution to strengthening multilateral ties and protecting our united interests on the international stage."

The Russian top diplomat noted that Moscow and Minsk value their allied relations. "The joint history, spiritual traditions, the unwavering support of each other during hard times determine our people’s pursuit of unity within the Union State," he said.