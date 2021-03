MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. No progress in implementing the Minsk peace deal has been achieved under Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper published on Tuesday.

"Things are bad regarding the Normandy format. We can say that under President Zelensky things haven't budged either in fulfilling the Minsk Package of Measures or in further agreements achieved in Paris," Peskov said.