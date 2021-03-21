Russian ambassador to US Antonov arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov arrived on Sunday in the Russian capital, where he had been earlier invited for consultations, a TASS correspondent reported.

The plane with the diplomat onboard landed at Sheremetyevo Airport.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on March 17 that Antonov had been invited to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend Russia-US ties. The invitation came after US President Joe Biden’s harsh remarks about the Russian leadership in an interview with ABC News.

In the interview, the US leader called Russian President Vladimir Putin a ‘killer’ and accused Moscow of meddling in the 2020 US election, vowing it would ‘pay a price’.