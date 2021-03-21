UK violates international treaties by moving to increase nuclear arsenal - Russian envoy

LONDON, March 21. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s authorities violated a number of international agreements, opting for boosting the country’s nuclear capability, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said in an interview with British radio station LBC on Sunday.

"If UK is going to continue to raise a number of nuclear warheads, and this was a big surprise for the whole world, I will say even for the American experts. So they think ‘UK, what are you doing?'" Kelin said. "You are increasing a number of warheads by 40%. This is a violation of the treaty of non-proliferation and many, many other agreements that are saying only a decline or a reduction in the number of nukes."

According to the diplomat, in the light of the above mentioned decisions the British government should join talks on nuclear disarmament.

On March 16, the UK authorities announced their intention to increase nuclear potential by nearly 40% to 260 warheads. The recently-published Integrated Review of Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy underscores that the UK government makes this step due to "developing range of technological and doctrinal threats" from a number of states, which force London to react by strengthening its defensive capability.