Russian Human Rights Council to present draft digital sphere concept in spring

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights will present a draft concept on regulation of citizens’ rights in the digital space for discussion in March - April 2021, the Council’s press service reports on Sunday.

"The draft plan of the concept with proposals on regulation of digital rights and the digital sphere on the whole will be presented to the public and specialists for discussion in March - April of this year," the press service says.

The concept for protection of rights and interests of Russians in the digital space is required "to determine key areas, methodology and tools for protection of rights of Russian nationals," the Human Rights Council says. "Processes of the digital development of the state and the society, accelerating on a going basis, are significantly in advance of development of relevant legislation protecting ‘digital rights’ of citizens," the Council noted.

The concept will also help strengthening the national digital sovereignty and protection of Russian economic interests, the Council says. "The Concept will act further as the basis for improvement of laws of the Russian Federation, including the potential development of a draft Digital Code called to make legal regulation of relations in the digital space systemic, ensure protection of rights and interests of citizens and support information security of our nation," it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to consider the draft concept for support of human rights in the digital space by August 1. The list of assignments after the meeting of the Human Rights Council was posted on the Kremlin’s website on February 1.