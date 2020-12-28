Russia declares Bulgarian military attache’s aide persona non-grata

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia is expelling the Bulgarian military attache’s aide Lieutenant-Colonel Mitko Borisov in retaliation for the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Sofia. A note to this effect was handed to Bulgaria’s ambassador in Moscow Atanas Krastin, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

"On December 28, Bulgaria’s ambassador Atanas Krastin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was handed the ministry’s note declaring an aide to the military attache of the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow, Lieutenant-Colonel Mitko Borisov, as persona non-grata. The aforesaid embassy staffer was ordered to leave Russia within 72 hours," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.