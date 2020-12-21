Adherence to JCPOA by all members necessary to normalize situation, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an informal meeting of Iranian nuclear deal member states in the format of a video conference that steady adherence to the existing agreements is the only way to normalize the situation, the statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday informs.

All members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program have expressed their commitment to the obligations undertaken and the need to maintain them, the ministry informed. "The Russian side stressed that the recipe for the normalization of the JCPOA is within the plan itself: it’s the path of steady adherence to the agreements by all states that developed and signed them," the message says.