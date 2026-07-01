Iran's Security Council vows punishment for those responsible for Ali Khamenei's death

TEHRAN, July 1. /TASS/. Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr pledged that those responsible for the death of the country's former supreme leader (1989-2026), Ali Khamenei, would be punished in due course.

"The file of revenge for the pure blood of Khamenei and the innocent martyrs of Iran remains open. The instigators and perpetrators of these crimes will be punished in due time - and the day will not be far off," the secretary said in a statement published on the council's X.

A farewell ceremony for Khamenei will begin in Tehran on July 3. On Friday, senior delegations from at least 30 countries are expected to attend the mourning ceremony. From July 4 to July 5, Khamenei's body will lie in state at Tehran's Mosalla, the capital's largest religious and public complex, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects. On July 6, a funeral procession will pass through the main streets of the Iranian capital before the body is taken to the country's principal religious center, the city of Qom, where mourning ceremonies will be held on July 7. Khamenei is scheduled to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.