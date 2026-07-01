Death toll from devastating Venezuela earthquake surpasses 2,000

CARACAS, July 1. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24 has exceeded 2,000.

Speaking on Venezolana de Television, Jorge Rodriguez, speaker of the National Assembly - the republic's parliament - said that the number of fatalities had reached 2,295.

The earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two powerful tremors measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded with a gap of 40 seconds. Their epicenters were located about 10 kilometers apart in Venezuela's Yaracuy state.