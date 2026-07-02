Russia views G20 as possible platform for formulating new global economic rules — sherpa

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Russia views the G20 as a potential platform for shaping new global economic rules of a universal nature, Denis Agafonov, head of the expert department of the Russian president’s administration and the Russian sherpa in the Group of Twenty (G20), told reporters.

"Even key figures within the US economic and financial leadership recognize the need to formulate new rules for the global economy. That said, these rules must be universal in nature. The G20 could potentially serve as the forum for developing them," he said, adding that attempts to devise such rules unilaterally are not viable in the long term.

"So, one way or another, we will have to reach agreements somewhere and develop these plans," Agafonov emphasized while speaking to journalists following the G20 sherpa meeting in Washington on June 29-30. "If and when a need arises for a serious dialogue on formulating new rules for the global economy, the G20 is likely one of the most suitable formats," he noted.