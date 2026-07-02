Russia supports US ambitions to bring G20 back to basic mandate, sherpa says

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Russia supports the United States, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20, in seeking to return the group back to basics, Denis Agafonov, head of the expert department of the Russian president’s administration and the Russian Sherpa in the Group of Twenty (G20), told reporters.

"The American side has declared a 'back to basics' approach to the G20 – and we are absolutely in agreement with that. The agenda includes fostering economic growth, and ensuring financial stability without adding any additional elements, which coincides with our thinking," he said.

On December 1, 2025, the United States took over the rotating G20 presidency from South Africa.

Agafonov described the early stages of the US presidency of the G20 as promising as he said the American side has centered on "specific, quite practical aspects."