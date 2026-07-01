Sberbank revises forecast for key rate — CFO

ST. PETERSBURG, July 1. /TASS/. Sberbank has revised its forecast for the key rate of the Central Bank of Russia at the end of the year from 12-13% to 13%, CFO Taras Skvortsov told reporters on the sidelines of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"As for our forecasts, we initially expected a range of 12-13% at the end of the year. At some point, we leaned more towards 12%. Now, based on the latest decision, we expect it to be about 13%, maybe a little higher," he said.

Skvortsov also added that the bank will adjust its macroeconomic forecast at the end of July.

On June 19, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia cut the key rate by 25 base points to 14.25% per annum.